Referee tells Knicks' Elfrid Payton to 'thank Chris Paul' after getting called for delay of game

It is always one person who ruins it for the rest of the group. In the case of untucked jerseys in the NBA, that "one person" is Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul.

Last week, Chris Paul called out his opponent Jordan Bell during OKC's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for having his jersey untucked. The referee Paul said it to hit Bell with a violation that lead to a technical foul free throw and an eventual Thunder victory.

Now, untucked jerseys, which warrant a delay of game violation, is clearly more on the minds of referees than it may have been before Paul complained about it. The latest proof came during Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks at the Pepsi Center. New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton Payton got a whistle and a delay of game for not having his jersey tucked and when he reacted with an upset and questioning look, the referee, who according to NBC Sports was Tony Brothers, gave him a priceless answer:

"Thank Chris Paul for it," Brothers said.

Elfrid Payton gets delay of game for entering game with untucked jersey, ref tells him to thank Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/qbWUnJyxNJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 16, 2019

Paul does not seem to be losing sleep over being called out, however. The point guard responded to a post of the video on Instagram with both laughing emojis and a shrug emoji.

Not much of an apology from CP3.

The now 6-21 Knicks lost 111-105 to the Nuggets, who improved to 17-8. New York will host the also 6-21 Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.