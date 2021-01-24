The Golden State Warriors got absolutely crushed by the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, trailing by as much as 40 before ultimately losing 127-108. But despite the big defeat, the night wasn't a total waste -- at least not for Stephen Curry.

Early in the third quarter, Curry used one of his patented pass-and-relocate moves to create a little space and knocked down a shot from the corner to move past Reggie Miller into second place on the all-time 3-pointers list. He finished with 24 points and five 3s on the night, giving him 2,562 makes from behind the arc for his career.

After Curry accomplished the feat, one of the first people to give him praise was Miller. The Hall of Famer surprised Curry by joining the Warriors' post-game media availability on Zoom and also tweeted out a pretty slick tribute video that showed the two stars pulling off nearly identical moves.

"I've had the best seat in the house in calling a lot of your games @StephenCurry30," Miller wrote. "Simply GREATNESS!!! Congrats but the job isn't done, Jesus Shuttlesworth is waiting on ya.. #GreatnessPersonified"

Not only was that video really cool, but it was a nice gesture by Miller to be so gracious about Curry passing him in the record books.

As for that Jesus Shuttlesworth mention, the next target for Curry is none other than Ray Allen. Barring some career-ending injury, it's a given at this point that Curry will pass him. The only question is when? Allen rained in 2,973 triples in his career, which means Curry has to make 412 to move into first place. Assuming he continues on his four-per-game pace, that should happen sometime in the middle of next season.