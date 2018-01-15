Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons, Raptors' Kyle Lowry involved in altercation after ejections
The players were both ejected in the closing seconds, then continued their discussion off the court
The matinee matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors was a wild and crazy affair -- particularly in the fourth quarter.
Down 17 at one point in the frame, the Raptors battled back to make it a one-point game in the closing minutes. Though the Sixers were eventually able to hold off the Raptors' charge, it didn't come without some drama. There were a number of strange possessions and missed layups, and finally Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry were ejected in the final seconds for chirping at each other.
As they were walking off the floor, Simmons offered to continue their exchange in the back, and it appears that Lowry was fine with that arrangement.
Afterwards, Simmons tried to downplay the incident, saying nothing happened with Lowry after the game.
He did, however, note that he feels like veterans are trying to get under his skin, and said he's "not gonna take s--- from anybody."
Well, OK then. This is certainly a strange beef.
It's not, however the first time Simmons has gotten into it with a vet in recent days. During the London game against the Celtics, he had a little scuffle with Marcus Morris, though that didn't result in anyone getting tossed.
