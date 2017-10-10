Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid (knee) expected to make preseason debut vs. Nets

Joel Embiid rocked the NBA last season when, finally healthy, he showed everybody he was worth the hype. "The Process" had been trusted and Embiid was the result of that trust. Embiid, fresh off receiving a massive five-year, $148M extension, has quickly became one of the NBA's best young prospects and flirted with winning Rookie of the Year despite playing in only 31 games.

It was disappointing for basketball fans as a whole when word went out that Embiid was dealing with knee issues this preseason. Thankfully, it looks like Embiid is finally healthy enough to play real basketball again. According to Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Embiid is probable for tomorrow's preseason game. This will be his first bit of NBA game action since January 27.

Embiid probable to play tomorrow. Fultz (right knee soreness) doubtful. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 10, 2017

It might just be a preseason game, but Embiid's entire career has been a journey through injury reports and hope. The short sample he gave last season was exciting enough to have everybody hoping he gets on the court again. Seeing him healthy enough for a preseason game hopefully means he'll be healthy enough for the regular season.

There's no question the 76ers' playoff chances in a very weak East are significantly higher if their star big man does enter the regular season healthy. Embiid possesses elite skills, which he showcased in his rookie season, that makes Philadelphia that much better. That type of immediate dominance is stunning to see from someone lacking in NBA experience. As long as he stays on the court, there's no telling how much better he'll get from here.