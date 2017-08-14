Report: Adidas has doubts about Andrew Wiggins, wants to steal Giannis from Nike

Adidas over the last few years has gained momentum on the shoe front. They've signed big stars such as James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis to long-term deals while giving signature shoes to players like Damian Lillard. With Andrew Wiggins locked in early, they appeared to be set for the future.

However, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN, there is concern at Adidas that Wiggins won't be able to carry a signature shoe on his own. The young wing might receive a max contract, but questions are raised every day if he'll ever become the star many expected him to be when he was drafted.

At the time, the brand had hoped that Timberwolves rising phenom Andrew Wiggins could fill that role, but internally there has been strong hesitation about whether Wiggins could carry his own signature shoe.

Due to these concerns, Adidas is looking at a different young wing to become their signature shoe athlete. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be their prime target. Coming off the best year of his career, Antetokounmpo is primed for a new lucrative shoe contract once his current deal with Nike ends. Adidas wants to steal him.

Antetokounmpo's game is already more established and more accomplished, leading the company to look at making a massive offer that could steal him away from Nike. Adidas is enjoying momentum in other categories as a brand and hasn't been shy in offering monster deals in the past to its top priorities, such as the 13-year deal to Harden and the seven-year contract to Porzingis.

Antetokounmpo is certainly a more established player than Wiggins, and this is another example of doubt creeping in over his status as a future star. He's a former number one pick who will most likely land a max contract, but many in the basketball world -- including shoe companies -- apparently doubt that he is a bankable star.