Report: After missed call on Giannis' game winner, competition committee to discuss changes to replay rules

For the second time in less than a week, there was a high profile complaint about the NBA's replay rules.

Late on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Milwaukee Bucks an impressive win on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a dunk in the closing seconds. Replays, however, clearly show that the Greek Freak stepped out of bounds during his drive to the rim -- and the league acknowledged as much on Saturday afternoon. The refs missed the violation in real time, and because there was no call made on the floor, there was nothing for the refs to review.

That there was nothing the Thunder or the officials could do to reverse the no-call in such a crucial situation left many people understandably frustrated and asking for changes to the replay rules. And the league's competition committee is apparently among them.

According to a report, the competition committee will discuss potential solutions to this kind of situation during their annual meeting in March. However, if they agree upon any changes, they wouldn't go into effect until the 2018-19 season. Via ESPN:

On the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-winning bucket, on which the Milwaukee Bucks star stepped on the baseline before finishing a dunk to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA's competition committee will add that type of play to the agenda for discussion at its meeting in March, league spokesman Tim Frank said Saturday. Under the current replay rules, the play was not reviewable because it did not meet the criteria to trigger a review. The competition committee will look at a number of solutions to such a situation, Frank said. If any change is made, it would not be implemented until the 2018-19 season. It is also possible no changes will be made.

Whether it's the implementation of a coach's challenge or some sort of review triggered by the replay center in Secaucus, something should be done to prevent this situation from happening again.