Report: After trade request, LeBron James 'tempted' to hand Kyrie Irving a beating
It seems The King is unhappy after being hearing about the point man's request to be dealt
The relationship between Kyrie Irving and his teammates may be irreparable after the All-Star guard requested a trade from the Cavaliers, and that reportedly goes double for any bond with LeBron James.
James was said to be blindsided by Irving's request, and a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on his radio show indicates the superstar is fuming at how things have unfolded.
"I had sources in LeBron James' camp literally tell me, and I'm quoting, I'm quoting...'if Kyrie Irving was in front of LeBron James right now, LeBron James would be tempted, quote, 'to beat his ass,'" Smith said. "Those are the exact words."
James has plenty of reasons to be upset. Irving's camp reportedly has hinted that LeBron's people leaked the trade request. Plus, in the final year of his deal with Cleveland, it's hard to imagine James, a free agent next summer, sees the Cavaliers (or himself) contending for a title should Irving be dealt. But Smith said none of those reasons -- or even the trade request itself -- capture why James is ticked.
"[This] has nothing to do with Kyrie wanting to be traded," Smith said. "LeBron's problem, according to what I'm being told, is that LeBron is upset Kyrie has made him a subject to be broached in regards to Kyrie's desires to move out."
-
25 free agents who are still available
There are still some gems to be found in what amounts to the NBA's summer scrap heap
-
History of LeBron-Kyrie relationship
Irving wants to play on his terms, and may be willing to throw away winning with James to do...
-
How Rose fits with Cleveland
Can the former MVP be a healthy contributor to the reigning East champs amid organizational...
-
Lillard: Leaving stars owe people truth
Lillard made the comments in regards to the Kyrie Irving situation
-
LeBron talked to Rose during FA process
Rose reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavs
-
Jimmer Fredette returning to China
Fredette starred for the Shanghai Sharks last season
Add a Comment