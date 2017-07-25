Report: After trade request, LeBron James 'tempted' to hand Kyrie Irving a beating

The relationship between Kyrie Irving and his teammates may be irreparable after the All-Star guard requested a trade from the Cavaliers, and that reportedly goes double for any bond with LeBron James.

James was said to be blindsided by Irving's request, and a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on his radio show indicates the superstar is fuming at how things have unfolded.

"I had sources in LeBron James' camp literally tell me, and I'm quoting, I'm quoting...'if Kyrie Irving was in front of LeBron James right now, LeBron James would be tempted, quote, 'to beat his ass,'" Smith said. "Those are the exact words."

James has plenty of reasons to be upset. Irving's camp reportedly has hinted that LeBron's people leaked the trade request. Plus, in the final year of his deal with Cleveland, it's hard to imagine James, a free agent next summer, sees the Cavaliers (or himself) contending for a title should Irving be dealt. But Smith said none of those reasons -- or even the trade request itself -- capture why James is ticked.

"[This] has nothing to do with Kyrie wanting to be traded," Smith said. "LeBron's problem, according to what I'm being told, is that LeBron is upset Kyrie has made him a subject to be broached in regards to Kyrie's desires to move out."