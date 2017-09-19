Report: Andrew Bogut agrees to one-year, $2.3 million deal with Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Andrew Bogut through the waiver wire late last season, hoping to add some extra depth and rim protection to their frontcourt as they prepared to defend their NBA title. Unfortunately, Bogut's tenure with the club lasted mere minutes, as he broke his leg almost immediately after entering the game for the first time in a Cavs uniform.

Bogut did not play the rest of the season, and due to the fact that he was still healing, remained a free agent long into September. However, in recent days, the big man was given a clean bill of health, and according to Shams Charania, has agreed to a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Via The Vertical:

Free-agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE told The Vertical. Bogut, 32, chose the Lakers over several other interested reams, joining a roster with accomplished veterans and young talent. For Bogut, several factors led to a commitment to the Lakers: reuniting with Lakers head coach Luke Walton; team upgrades in the offseason with rookies such as Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma and free-agent signee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; positional need as the franchise searched for an additional big man; and adding championship experience to a developing roster under president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

According to TNT's David Aldridge, a number of other teams -- including the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves -- were interested in acquiring the Australian big man.

It's a bit of a surprising move, as most would have expected Bogut to join a team like the Cavs or Celtics, who could give the veteran a chance to win. However, you can't really fault a guy for just deciding he'd rather play and live in beautiful Los Angeles year round.