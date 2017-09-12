Report: Andrew Bogut expected to be medically cleared, wants to sign with new team next week
Andrew Bogut could potentially be back in the NBA as soon as next week
Andrew Bogut hasn't played a minute in the NBA since he broke a leg minutes into his debut with the Cavaliers last season. Before that he was playing on a Mavericks team going nowhere fast. It's hard to believe that only two seasons ago Bogut played a key role on the Warriors as a defensive rim protector and now he remains unsigned.
However, that could be changing soon. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Bogut is having a bone scan that should leave him fully cleared to play again. If Bogut is cleared then he could be signed with a new team as soon as next week.
Four teams showing interest in Bogut isn't shocking. He may have had an off year last season due to injuries and a bad fit in Dallas, but he showed in Golden State that he's still one of the best defensive centers in the NBA. He might not be able to anchor a defense the way he once did, but he's still very good at what he does and provides value.
One of those four teams showing interest could potentially be the Celtics. The two sides reportedly had preliminary contact at one point and it's likely that Bogut will want to sign with a contender if that's possible.
