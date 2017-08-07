Report: Andrew Wiggins not going to be traded, says Timberwolves owner

Andrew Wiggins isn't going anywhere if Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has anything to say about it. Minnesota traded for Wiggins when they shipped a disgruntled Kevin Love to Cleveland, but rumors have Wiggins headed back to the Cavaliers in a deal for Kyrie Irving.

However, according to Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune, Taylor has made it clear that Wiggins, a former No. 1 draft pick, is not available. Despite all the speculation, it sounds like the 22-year-old won't be going anywhere as Minnesota continues to build around him and Karl-Anthony Towns.

While Taylor can't talk about other teams' players â such as trade rumors about the Wolves' possible interest in Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving â he can talk about his own. He made it clear he is going to sign guard/forward Andrew Wiggins in the near future to a five-year, $150 million contract, the highest deal any team could give him. And Wiggins is not available to anybody in a trade.

There have been multiple reports stating that Irving would want to play with Jimmy Butler. The Wolves made a shocking draft night trade for Butler and put themselves in prime position to make a run at the playoffs. Irving would set themselves up even better, but if Wiggins is off the table then that kind of trade seems impossible.

If Taylor doesn't change his mind, then it sounds like the Wolves are fully committed on building around their young core even with Butler. That means a max contract is surely on the way for Wiggins and Minnesota is putting their faith in him becoming a future star.