Report: Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year contract with Orlando Magic
The small forward spent last season with the Sacramento Kings
Free-agent guard Aaron Afflalo has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Orlando Magic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.
Afflalo, 31, spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and two rebounds in 61 games. Despite playing a big role in averaging 25.4 minutes, the Kings released Afflalo in June -- just days before his contract would have been guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.
The Magic will be Afflalo's fifth team in four seasons, and marks his second stint with the Magic after a two-year run from 2012-14.
Afflalo is the second free-agent acquisition this week by the Magic, joining big man Marreese Speights, who agreed to a one-year minimum deal with the team Sunday.
-
Suns' Knight suffers torn ACL
Knight still has three years left on his five-year, $70 million contract
-
Report: Green sued for battery
The Golden State forward is accused of assault, battery and making misleading statements
-
Blazers send Crabbe to Nets
The Nets get their shooter a year later, and the Blazers reportedly will waive Nicholson
-
Odds say Kyrie starts season with Cavs
The All-Star point guard has requested a trade away from the Cavs
-
Wolves poke fun at Dave Chappelle
Chappelle laid down the 'ceremonial first bricks' at the Target Center back in 2013
-
Billups was aware of Irving's unrest
Billups was offered a job to take over the basketball operations in Cleveland but turned it...
Add a Comment