Report: Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year contract with Orlando Magic

Free-agent guard Aaron Afflalo has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Orlando Magic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Afflalo, 31, spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and two rebounds in 61 games. Despite playing a big role in averaging 25.4 minutes, the Kings released Afflalo in June -- just days before his contract would have been guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.

The Magic will be Afflalo's fifth team in four seasons, and marks his second stint with the Magic after a two-year run from 2012-14.

Afflalo is the second free-agent acquisition this week by the Magic, joining big man Marreese Speights, who agreed to a one-year minimum deal with the team Sunday.