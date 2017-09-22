Report: Blazers' Noah Vonleh injures shoulder, could miss start of season

Ahead of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers have received some unfortunate news. Forward Noah Vonleh will miss all of camp and possibly the first two weeks of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury.

According to a report from Jason Quick, Vonleh suffered the injury during a pick-up game at the team's facility. Via CSNNW.com:

Trail Blazers' forward Noah Vonleh has suffered a right shoulder strain that will keep him out of training camp and likely the first two weeks of the regular season, CSN has learned. He suffered the injury this week during pickup games at the team's practice facility. The injury will not require surgery.

The No. 9 overall pick in 2014 by the Charlotte Hornets, Vonleh has spent the past two seasons in Portland. He came on strong toward the end of last season, becoming an important part of the Trail Blazers' rotation as they made their late season playoff push.

His work on the glass was especially notable., as he averaged over seven rebounds per game after the All-Star break. He even grabbed a career-high 19 boards in the regular season finale.

With Vonleh sidelined, it should open up more minutes early on for Ed Davis, as well as the team's lottery selection, Zach Collins.