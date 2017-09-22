Report: Blazers' Noah Vonleh injures shoulder, could miss start of season
Vonleh reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during a pick-up game at the team's facility
Ahead of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers have received some unfortunate news. Forward Noah Vonleh will miss all of camp and possibly the first two weeks of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury.
According to a report from Jason Quick, Vonleh suffered the injury during a pick-up game at the team's facility. Via CSNNW.com:
Trail Blazers' forward Noah Vonleh has suffered a right shoulder strain that will keep him out of training camp and likely the first two weeks of the regular season, CSN has learned.
He suffered the injury this week during pickup games at the team's practice facility. The injury will not require surgery.
The No. 9 overall pick in 2014 by the Charlotte Hornets, Vonleh has spent the past two seasons in Portland. He came on strong toward the end of last season, becoming an important part of the Trail Blazers' rotation as they made their late season playoff push.
His work on the glass was especially notable., as he averaged over seven rebounds per game after the All-Star break. He even grabbed a career-high 19 boards in the regular season finale.
With Vonleh sidelined, it should open up more minutes early on for Ed Davis, as well as the team's lottery selection, Zach Collins.
-
Curry against visiting White House
The Dubs will make a decision as a team on visiting the White House, but Steph would vote...
-
Forgrave: Wolves looking great, but ...
Wolves are an up-and-coming NBA squad, but this region knows heartache too well
-
Green agrees to deal with Bucks
The Bucks will be the sixth team since 2011 for the 31-year-old Green
-
Green laughed at KD for Twitter saga
Green helped KD through the tricky situation but not without enjoying his teammate's blund...
-
OKC GM to let Russ extension play out
OKC and Westbrook have until October 16 to agree to the deal
-
NBA instituting new rules for 2017
The league is implementing the 'Zaza Rule' and 'Harden Rule' in 2017 geared toward player...
Add a Comment