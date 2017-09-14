Report: Boris Diaw signs with French team, but has outs for NBA, European teams
The 35-year-old forward recently spent one season with the Jazz
NBA veteran forward Boris Diaw has signed with France's Paris-Levallois, according to David Cozette.
Diaw's signing could mark the end of a productive NBA career for the big man, who has enjoyed a 16-year career in the league, although it's worth noting that his NBA career might not be totally over. According to Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, who spoke with Diaw's agent, his deal includes outs for both NBA and European teams should a better opportunity fall in his lap.
The 35-year-old's NBA career included pit stops in San Antonio, Charlotte, Phoenix, Atlanta and, most recently, in Utah with the Jazz.
Diaw averaged 8.6 points 3.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds throughout the course of his NBA career, and was a pivotal figure in the Spurs' NBA championship run in 2014.
