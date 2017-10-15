Report: Bucks and Richard Jefferson have mutual interest in potential deal

After two seasons, two trips to the Finals and one championship, Richard Jefferson's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended Friday when they sent Jefferson, along with Kay Felder and a second-round pick, to the Atlanta Hawks in a roster and salary cap-clearing move.

Unsurprisingly, the rebuilding Hawks released the veteran Jefferson, who will become a free agent once he clears waivers on Monday evening. He doesn't figure to be without a team for long with multiple teams already showing interest.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, one of those teams is the Milwaukee Bucks, and the two sides reportedly have mutual interest in working out a deal. Via ESPN:

The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as serious suitors in the pursuit of forward Richard Jefferson, league sources told ESPN.com. No agreement has been reached, but the Bucks and Jefferson, 37, have mutual interest in a possible deal once he clears waivers Monday, league sources said.

Over the weekend, the Bucks made a number of cuts to their roster, including Gerald Green and Brandon Rush, seemingly clearing the way to add Jefferson.

At 37 years old, Jefferson is obviously not the player he once was, but this would be a wise addition for the Bucks if they're able to make it happen. Not only would he be a valuable veteran presence on an extremely young team, but he could provide some much-needed depth on the wing.

Plus, he already knows the city -- he averaged 19.6 points per game for the Bucks in the 2008-09 season -- and has a strong relationship with Jason Kidd, having played with the Bucks head coach during his days with the New Jersey Nets.