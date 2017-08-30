Report: Bucks, with assets to trade, awaiting Kyrie Irving trade resolution

A resolution to the disputed trade of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick is expected at Thursday's deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a decision about whether they will void the trade because of concerns about Thomas' hip.

Cleveland reportedly has backed off asking for star assets to complete the deal, though Boston appears steadfast in the belief that any further compensation is akin to extortion, as the Celtics claim they were transparent about Thomas' health while negotiating the deal.

While the rest of the world waits -- if the Cavaliers do not void the trade by Thursday's deadline, it will go through automatically -- the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly lurking. According to Zach Lowe, the Bucks are willing to offer Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon (last season's Rookie of the Year), but to this point have not made a first-round pick available. Via ESPN:

The Milwaukee Bucks lurk on the fringes of the Irving bidding with an offer centered around Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and Khris Middleton, sources say. The Bucks have not yet put a first-round pick on the table, sources say, but the bet here is that they would to get the deal done -- or if Irving showed any interest in staying in Milwaukee long-term.

An interesting subplot: Brogdon put Irving and LeBron James on a poster in the same game, and it was pretty sick.

Milwaukee is a long shot, as the Cavs and Celtics figuring things out still seems most likely, but if that deal falls through, Cleveland has at least one more reported option.