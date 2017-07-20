Report: C.J. McCollum, Damian Lillard reach out to Carmelo Anthony, pitch Blazers deal

McCollum has been leading the charge, attempting to talk the Knicks star into playing for Portland

Until a trade sends Carmelo Anthony elsewhere, C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers are not giving up attempts to bring the All-Star forward to the Pacific Northwest.

The Blazers reportedly were contacted by the Knicks and Rockets to facilitate an Anthony trade to Houston, but have no interest in seeing him play elsewhere in the Western Conference, instead looking for deal to land him in Portland. Despite a McCollum Instagram post wooing Anthony, he reportedly is not interested in playing for Portland

On Wednesday, a report from Joe Freeman of The Oregonian noted that McCollum and Damian Lillard have continued their efforts, personally reaching out to Anthony. 

McCollum also said on Sirius XM Radio that the Blazers would be among the West's top three teams with Anthony. 

Not only is Anthony reportedly not interested in Portland, according to another report the 10-time All-Star has his sights set on Houston after rejecting the Knicks' latest pitch

