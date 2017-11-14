Report Card: Bucks overwhelm Grizzlies

Grizzlies return home after a 2-3 road trip record

The Grizzlies came into Milwaukee looking to make up for their loss to Houston on Saturday, but unfortunately fell to the Bucks in a back and forth contest. The game contained some familiar story-lines from the season; Tyreke Evans continued to dominate, Mike Conley continued to struggle and Dillon Brooks continued his strong start to his rookie season. Gasol had a good, not great game and Chalmers shot the ball better than he has in recent games.

Here are my grades.

Tyreke Evans: A

Evans continues to be the Grizzlies’ most consistent player, as well as their best. This was on full display in Milwaukee, as he led Memphis with 27 points on 68% shooting, knocking down 3 of his 4 3-pointers. His play has made him an early favorite for Sixth Man of the Year, but that same level of excellence has led to fans saying he should move to the starting lineup. With the way the Grizz starting five have played recently, they might have a point.

No matter what his role is moving forward, Evans continues to be an integral part of this team.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Conley: D

What a rough game for our floor general. Conley has looked off for much of this season, and that continued against the Bucks, where at times he appeared downright lost. Playing 33 minutes and only scoring 7 points with 2 assists on 16.7% shooting, Conley looked over-matched against Bucks newbie Eric Bledsoe. Whatever it is that is wrong with Conley, Fizdale and his staff should take a long look and consider giving him some time to get himself right. Conley getting himself out of this funk will be crucial to the Grizzlies’ aspirations.

Marc Gasol: C+

Gasol had a solid game against Milwaukee and yet, with the struggles of the rest of the lineup, we were left hoping that he would carry the team, especially with such a favorable match-up. The grade seems harsh compared to his stats, but this was a game that Marc should have dominated. Milwaukee gave up Greg Monroe in the Bledsoe trade and with him, they gave up their most physical post player. John Henson and Thon Maker are skinny and long, not big and strong. While Big Spain didn’t have a poor game, given the the match-ups he faced, we wanted more. Much like Conley, the hopes and dreams of Memphis fans everywhere rest on his broad shoulders.

Dillon Brooks: B+

Brooks continues to be a spark off the bench, defying the expectations of a second round pick who wasn’t supposed to play significant minutes. He shot the ball well, with only Tyreke exceeded his point total of 19. The bench has been a major asset for Memphis this season and Brooks has been a big part of that success. Brooks continues to play with poise beyond that of a rookie and much like tonight he is proving he can be relied upon to help carry the team moving forward.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough road trip, the Grizz return to the friendly confines of FedExForum where they prepare to take on the Pacers this Wednesday. Memphis will look to snap their two game losing streak, Conley will look to break out of his recent funk and we will look for improved play from Memphis’ starting five. All in all, it looks to be an important game for our Grizzlies.

