Report Card: Memphis at Cleveland

Evans and Gasol were on a mission.

Memphis lost its eleventh in a row as its defense continues to collapse. The Grizzlies made an incredible comeback after trailing by as many as 19, but LeBron James took over down the stretch for the Cavaliers. Evans and Gasol played like true leaders.

Tyreke Evans: A

31 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds in 39 minutes (-5)

After a paltry contribution against the Spurs, Evans came to play against the Cavs. He was 5 for 7 from downtown and distributed the ball extremely well. His rim running continues to impress.

Marc Gasol: A

27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 assists, 2 blocks in 41 minutes (+8)

Gasol was very aggressive on both ends of the floor. He started 5 for 5 from the field and torched Kevin Love and Channing Frye in the post several times. He scored in a variety of ways including fadeaway jumpers and paint points. This was the Marc Gasol we all want to see.

Andrew Harrison: A

12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals in 18 minutes (+14)

Harrison did not play in the first half but made a difference in the second half during the Grizzlies' comeback. After a forgettable start of the season, Harrison seems to perhaps have a new lease on life with the new coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

JaMychal Green: B

16 points, 7 rebounds in 32 minutes (-14)

Green had a steady performance. He was 2 of 3 from the perimeter and had three offensive boards. He is specializing in the jump shot from the free throw line when opponents pack the paint to defend Gasol.

Dillon Brooks: C

9 points, 5 rebounds in 28 minutes (-3)

Brooks made a big three to tie the game with two minutes to go but suffered against LeBron James's offense. No one can argue his demeanor and potential, but the rookie is still a liability in many ways including defensive lapses and unforced turnovers.

Jarell Martin: C

7 points, 4 rebounds 21 minutes (-4)

Martin hit a three with the game down the line but consistency in his game is still missing.

James Ennis: D

0 points in 20 minutes (-2)

A very underwhelming performance by Ennis after two decent games against the Spurs. Memphis needs everything that the wingman is able to bring to the table.

Ben McLemore: D

5 points, 5 assists in 26 minutes (-10)

McLemore was disengaged on both ends of the floor. After a promising game against the Spurs, he hardly contributed on offense and his defense was not there. He lost J.R. Smith several times and struggled against Dwyane Wade too.

Mario Chalmers: D

4 points, 2 assists in 16 minutes (-9)

Chalmers was a non factor against the Cavs and his outside shot is still an issue.