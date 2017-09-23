Report: Carmelo Anthony now open to trade to Cavaliers or Thunder

The Carmelo Anthony saga has officially entered a new chapter.

Throughout the summer, there have been all sorts of rumors and reports about where Anthony might end up, but because of his no-trade clause, and the fact he would only waive it for a deal to the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks had not been able to get anything done.

Now, however, Anthony has reportedly expanded that list of teams for which he'd waive his no-trade clause, and it includes the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Via ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has delivered the New York Knicks an expanded list of teams -- including the Cleveland Cavaliers -- with which he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause, league sources told ESPN. After the Knicks insisted that they were unable to make a deal with the Houston Rockets, his primary trade destination, Anthony and his representatives honored New York's request and furnished at least two more teams within the past 10 days, league sources told ESPN.

Knicks have been informed that Oklahoma City is one of the other teams Carmelo Anthony has included on his list, team sources told ESPN — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 23, 2017

According to the ESPN report, the Knicks have been in contact with the Cavs, but have not made any real progress on a potential deal.

Anthony has been urging the Knicks to show urgency in their pursuit of a trade before the season, league sources said. The Knicks made a preliminary call to the Cavaliers on Monday, but the two sides haven't exchanged trade ideas, league sources told ESPN.

As of now, the plan appears to be for Anthony to report to Knicks training camp. However, with the Knicks all but removing him from the team website, it would seem unlikely he'll be around Madison Square Garden too much longer.