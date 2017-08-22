Report: Cavaliers, Celtics agree to trade centered around Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas
Cleveland gets an All-Star point guard and a bevvy of assets in return for Irving
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. Cleveland will also receive Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick in the deal.
CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.
-
Report: LeBron's camp hoping for Wade
If the Bulls buy him out, Wade could reunite with his former Heat teammate this season
-
Jerry West 'sad' about leaving Warriors
West was a huge piece in building the Warriors into the super team they became
-
NBA rookies love Lonzo, Tatum, Smith Jr.
The annual rookie survey is in, but if previous years are any indication it won't mean muc...
-
No rookies pick Steph as favorite player
Annual NBA rookie survey yielded some surprising results, but none more stunning than this...
-
AI makes prediction for 2017-18 MVP
Iverson says the King always has a shot to win it, and gives him the upper hand in 2017
-
Melo, Knicks face Rockets in preseason
Could be an awkward meeting, whether Melo suits up for the home team or the visitors
Add a Comment