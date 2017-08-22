Report: Cavaliers, Celtics agree to trade centered around Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas

Cleveland gets an All-Star point guard and a bevvy of assets in return for Irving

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. Cleveland will also receive Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick in the deal.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.

