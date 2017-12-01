Report: Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert shelved two months after knee surgery

In the midst of a 10-game winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers have turned their season around. Now 15-7, the Cavs are third in the Eastern Conference and lurk just 3.5 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately, as things are getting better from a record perspective, the team has just lost another rotation player to injury. Already down Tristan Thompson and Derrick Rose (though many would argue Rose's injury is actually addition by subtraction), the Cavs will now be without guard Iman Shumpert for up to two months.

Shumpert underwent surgery on Friday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert underwent surgery for a small meniscus tear in his left knee today, expected to be sidelined for two months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2017

At times forced into point guard duty because of injuries to Rose and Isaiah Thomas, Shumpert has averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season.

Due to fluid build-up in his knee, Shumpert has missed five of the Cavs' last six games, and in the one game he tried to play in (Monday night's victory over the 76ers), he was able to go just seven minutes before having to exit.

The good news for the Cavs is that Shumpert will be back before the playoffs, which, as the past three seasons have proven, is a mere formality for LeBron James and Co. Being healthy in the postseason is all that matters to them.