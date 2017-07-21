Report: Cavaliers promoting Koby Altman to team's general manager is 'imminent'
Altman has been serving as the Cavs' assistant general manager under David Griffin
The Cavaliers' long search for a new GM appears to be over.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are planning to make Koby Altman their new general manager. Altman had been serving as the assistant GM under David Griffin.
About a month ago, the team cut ties with Griffin (whose contract expired at the end of June) after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.
From there, they pursued Chauncey Billups, though the former All-Star point guard decided to pass on the job in order to stay with ESPN as a commentator.
Altman will now find himself leading a team in turmoil, as if the rumors LeBron James might leave next summer weren't already enough, Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade.
Good luck walking into a job and having trading a 25-year-old, four-time All-Star be your first task.
-
Report: Wizards, Wall agree to extension
It appears Wall will be in Washington for a long time
-
LeBron devastated by Kyrie trade request
Apparently James wasn't aware that Kyrie was considering a change of scenery
-
Knicks won't trade Kristaps for Kyrie?
The Knicks reportedly have interest in the Cavs star, but do not want to give up their uni...
-
Evaluating possible Irving destinations
The Knicks, Spurs, Timberwolves and Heat are reportedly his preferred teams
-
Twitter reacts to Kyrie trade demand
It was a calm Friday in the NBA world ... and then it wasn't
-
Report: Gasol, Spurs reach 3-year deal
The 7-foot center will reportedly return to San Antonio after opting out his previous deal
Add a Comment