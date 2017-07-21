Report: Cavaliers promoting Koby Altman to team's general manager is 'imminent'

Altman has been serving as the Cavs' assistant general manager under David Griffin

The Cavaliers' long search for a new GM appears to be over. 

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are planning to make Koby Altman their new general manager. Altman had been serving as the assistant GM under David Griffin. 

About a month ago, the team cut ties with Griffin (whose contract expired at the end of June) after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal. 

From there, they pursued Chauncey Billups, though the former All-Star point guard decided to pass on the job in order to stay with ESPN as a commentator

Altman will now find himself leading a team in turmoil, as if the rumors LeBron James might leave next summer weren't already enough, Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade

Good luck walking into a job and having trading a 25-year-old, four-time All-Star be your first task. 

