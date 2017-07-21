Report: Cavaliers promoting Koby Altman to team's general manager is 'imminent'

The Cavaliers' long search for a new GM appears to be over.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are planning to make Koby Altman their new general manager. Altman had been serving as the assistant GM under David Griffin.

After extended talks, the hiring of Koby Altman as Cleveland's new GM is imminent, league sources tell ESPN. Altman was Cavs' assistant GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

About a month ago, the team cut ties with Griffin (whose contract expired at the end of June) after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.

From there, they pursued Chauncey Billups, though the former All-Star point guard decided to pass on the job in order to stay with ESPN as a commentator.

Altman will now find himself leading a team in turmoil, as if the rumors LeBron James might leave next summer weren't already enough, Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade.

Good luck walking into a job and having trading a 25-year-old, four-time All-Star be your first task.