Report: Cavaliers want young star for Kyrie Irving out of fear LeBron James will leave

In the wake of Kyrie Irving's trade request, the Cavaliers have not rushed into a trade for Irving, but much of that may be because of what they're asking for in a return: A young star. According to ESPN, that desire has to do with a fear that LeBron James is preparing to leave again.

Of course, Cavaliers officials prefer to re-sign James to a long-term deal and chase titles together into his twilight, but the Cavs are treating his unwillingness to commit as a call to protect themselves long term in the Irving trade, league sources said.

Cleveland has reportedly received interest for Irving from teams like the Bucks, Suns, and Spurs but their insistence on youth has made progress on talks difficult. The players they're asking for are young potential stars teams are hesitant give up. Especially when Irving is expected to test free agency in 2019.

The Cavaliers find themselves far more fixated on a young star, including New York's Kristaps Porzingis, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Josh Jackson and Denver's Jamal Murray, league sources told ESPN. Milwaukee has shown interest in Irving, too, league sources said, but there isn't that one young star -- of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo is untouchable -- who makes sense for Cleveland.

Porzingis and Antetokounmpo are considered future stars and it's going to take more than Irving for New York and Milwaukee to move them. Although Porzingis could become more available by training camp if tensions from earlier in the summer are still there. Jackson seems to believe he's not being moved and the Celtics have always been difficult to trade with, because they don't like to give up many of their assets.

Murray is an interesting name, but colleague Matt Moore says the Nuggets have thus far not made Murray available in any trade talks, and he is considered as close to untouchable as any player the Nuggets have, sources told CBS Sports.