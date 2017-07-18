Report: Cavaliers were close to acquiring Paul George, but Pacers backed out
Cavaliers almost got Paul George, but Pacers closed the door on them
The Cavaliers were one of the many teams that called the Pacers about acquiring Paul George. Indiana it they had to dump George off on a rental and Cleveland was a team that wanted to add another star so it could challenge Golden State.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, on ESPN's The Jump, Cleveland was very close to acquiring George at one point before NBA free agency began. A deal was in place and all that was left was to finish out a few of the extra details. However, before the deal could be finalized the Pacers pulled out on the offer, leaving the Cavs without their new star.
"Koby Altman was very close to a deal on June 30th for Paul George," Wojnarowski reported. "It was so close, in fact, that Indiana was about to give permission to Paul George to get on the phone with Dan Gilbert. Indiana backed out of it and did the Oklahoma City deal."
Later on, the Pacers would make a deal with the Thunder that left many people wondering whether the return was worth George's value. The Cavs, knowing how close they were to George, had to be furious with what he eventually was traded for. Especially knowing how close they were.
An argument can be made that if Cleveland had not removed David Griffin then they would sealed the deal. After all, having a general manager usually helps a team function better. However, this sounds more like the Pacers got cold feet on an offer than anything Cleveland did in that process.
-
Report: Melo requests trade to Rockets
Melo is reportedly finished with New York and has asked for a trade to Houston
-
GP has quote of the year for BIG3 league
The Hall of Fame point guard was not in New York City for the league's first practices
-
Wade-Miami Heat reunion in the works?
There are ways for Dwyane Wade to go back to Miami but right now it seems unlikely
-
Pierce trolls Ainge on return to Boston
Pierce showed up in Boston donning a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts
-
Noel's agent unhappy with offers
The restricted free agent wants to return to Dallas but the two sides are still working it...
-
Report: Cavs nearly had deal for Butler
Butler was traded to the Timberwolves on draft night instead of possibly getting dealt to...
Add a Comment