Report: Cavaliers were close to acquiring Paul George, but Pacers backed out

The Cavaliers were one of the many teams that called the Pacers about acquiring Paul George. Indiana it they had to dump George off on a rental and Cleveland was a team that wanted to add another star so it could challenge Golden State.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, on ESPN's The Jump, Cleveland was very close to acquiring George at one point before NBA free agency began. A deal was in place and all that was left was to finish out a few of the extra details. However, before the deal could be finalized the Pacers pulled out on the offer, leaving the Cavs without their new star.

"Koby Altman was very close to a deal on June 30th for Paul George," Wojnarowski reported. "It was so close, in fact, that Indiana was about to give permission to Paul George to get on the phone with Dan Gilbert. Indiana backed out of it and did the Oklahoma City deal." transcript via Sporting News

Later on, the Pacers would make a deal with the Thunder that left many people wondering whether the return was worth George's value. The Cavs, knowing how close they were to George, had to be furious with what he eventually was traded for. Especially knowing how close they were.

An argument can be made that if Cleveland had not removed David Griffin then they would sealed the deal. After all, having a general manager usually helps a team function better. However, this sounds more like the Pacers got cold feet on an offer than anything Cleveland did in that process.