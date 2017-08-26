Report: Cavs check Isaiah Thomas' injured hip in physical, now weighing options
Potential to void trade exists, but the injury was known when Cleveland dealt Kyrie Irving for IT4
When the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Thomas was nursing a hip injury that Boston GM Danny Ainge said played "some" role in the decision to deal IT4. And ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Cavs are now evaluating their options after the club put Thomas through a physical exam on Friday.
Thomas missed the final three games of the playoffs because of his injured hip, and has been concerned about the severity of the injury. He reportedly didn't need surgery, but the Cavaliers wanted to get him in for an evaluation just to be safe. Wojnarowski's report puts the Cavs in an awkward spot in considering how to handle the injury. If Thomas doesn't pass the physical, the Cavs would have the option to void the trade.
This could rescind the biggest trade of the summer and put a lot of upset people back in rough situations, should Cleveland's doctors not clear Thomas. Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland in July, and Thomas likely would not be happy about returning to Boston -- considering the Celtics just deemed him expendable. Same could go for Jae Crowder, who also was dealt to Cleveland.
It'll be interesting to see how the Cavaliers choose to approach the trade. If the deal is rescinded, they would be back in a familiar spot -- trying to find a trade partner for Irving.
