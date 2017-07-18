Report: Cavs nearly acquired Jimmy Butler on same day Griffin, Cleveland parted ways

There has been plenty of criticism for Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recently, as the team has been without a general manager for about a month now since they decided to part ways with David Griffin.

Since then, they have been in contact with Chauncey Billups, though those negotiations fell apart, and now assistant GM Koby Altman has been in charge.

Those criticisms are sure to grow louder after a report from Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today indicates the Cavs were close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Bulls on the same day Cleveland and Griffin parted ways. Via USA Today:

Further exacerbating James' frustration is the Cavs were close to making a deal for then-Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler the day Gilbert decided to mutually part ways with Griffin and Redden, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the negotiations.

Butler, of course, was traded to the Timberwolves just a few days later on draft night, and the Cavaliers have added just Jose Calderon, Jeff Green and Cedi Osman during the offseason. None of whom, in case you hadn't noticed, are as a good as Butler.

That deal never coming to fruition, along with the Cavs' lackluster summer has reportedly disappointed LeBron James, further fueling the rumors that his time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.