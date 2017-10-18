Report: Cavs pass on showing Kyrie Irving tribute video in season opener vs. Celtics

The Cavaliers were planning on showing a Kyrie Irving tribute video on opening night to honor their former star. There was concern that Irving would get booed representing the Boston Celtics in the season opener, but Cleveland wanted to honor a player who had done so much for its franchise. For some reason, however, the video never did get presented.

Cleveland was never able to find a suitable time to show the video. Once the two teams went into halftime, the Cavs decided they wouldn't show the tribute video they had planned.

Cavs will not run Kyrie Irving tribute video tonight. It was a floating moment and team says that moment never presented itself — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) October 18, 2017

The decision is fine, but it's a little strange they chose to not show the video in the second half. The plan was probably to show the video in the middle of the first quarter, but that happened to be around the time Gordon Hayward's ankle injury took place. It would obviously not be good of Cleveland to show a tribute video after such a gruesome injury was still in the mind of everybody. After that, the Cavs apparently never really had a good moment to show the video.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, some Cavs players were upset that there was even an Irving tribute video created.

Cavs players were upset that there was a Kyrie video at all, per source @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/333qssHbyE — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 18, 2017

That was Cleveland's last chance to give Irving a tribute video this season. The next two times the Celtics and Cavs play will be in Boston.