Report: Cavs plan to honor Celtics' Kyrie Irving with tribute video on opening night

Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers had a bit of a rough breakup when Irving requested a trade. Eventually, Cleveland found Irving a new home in Boston with the Celtics. Typically when stars request a trade an organization doesn't immediately embrace or remember their former star.

The Cavaliers, however, plan to remember Irving fondly despite the awkward ending. On opening night, when Cleveland plays Boston, a video tribute will be played in honor of Irving's best moments with the Cavs. This will be the perfect opportunity to remember everything Irving did for the organization while at the same time moving on from the past. Via Cleveland.com:

The Cavaliers intend to honor Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night with a video tribute during Cleveland's season-opening tilt against Irving's Boston Celtics. Irving, the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavs in 2011 who made the game-winning 3-point shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, will play his first NBA game in another team's uniform when the Celtics take the court at The Q.

What Irving did for the Cavs is sometimes debated, because he didn't face the majority of his success until LeBron James returned. However, he was a definite highlight machine with sick handles and the ability to make some incredible shots. Including the game-winner in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Sealing the city of Cleveland's first championship in 52 years.

It will be interesting to see if fans choose to cheer or boo Irving. He's remembered fondly, but some of his comments he's made since being traded have been less than kind to his former city. Fans might not appreciate that.