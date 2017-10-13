Report: Cavs to trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Hawks, cut roster to 15

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send veteran Richard Jefferson and second-year point guard Kay Felder to the Atlanta Hawks in an effort to trim the final roster size and save some money on the team's luxury tax bill, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that the Cavs will send Jefferson, Felder, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for European draft rights. Both Jefferson and Felder are expected to be waived by the Hawks, and will become free agents once they clear waivers.

With the move, the Cavs trim their final roster size down to 15 with the season set to begin on Tuesday.

Jefferson, 37, hinted that he might retire following June's NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, so he may elect to go that route now that he'll no longer be a member of the Cavs. The 16-year vet played a valuable role with Cleveland over the last two seasons, averaging 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. Jefferson also hosts the popular "Road Trippin with RJ and Channing" podcast with Cavs forward Channing Frye.

Felder, a 5-foot-9, 22-year-old point guard who averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists in 42 games last season, was the odd man out after the Cavs signed Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon this offseason. The 2015-16 Horizon League Player of the Year averaged 24.4 points per game as a junior at Oakland, so there will likely be teams willing to give him a shot if and when he becomes a free agent.

The Cavaliers open the season on Tuesday at home against the Boston Celtics.