Report: Cavs want further compensation before finalizing Kyrie-Isaiah Celtics trade

After Thomas' physical, Cleveland will reportedly ask for more from the Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly aren't happy with the results of newly acquired Isaiah Thomas' physical, and, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will seek compensation from the Celtics before finalizing Tuesday's deal that sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

