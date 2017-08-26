Report: Cavs want further compensation before finalizing Kyrie-Isaiah Celtics trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly aren't happy with the results of newly acquired Isaiah Thomas' physical, and, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will seek compensation from the Celtics before finalizing Tuesday's deal that sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Story posting soon on ESPN: After Thomas physical, Cavs planning to seek further compensation before finalizing Irving trade to Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

We'll have more on this story as it develops.