Report: Cavs want further compensation before finalizing Kyrie-Isaiah Celtics trade
After Thomas' physical, Cleveland will reportedly ask for more from the Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly aren't happy with the results of newly acquired Isaiah Thomas' physical, and, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will seek compensation from the Celtics before finalizing Tuesday's deal that sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
-
Harrington, Martin win first BIG3 title
The star-studded summer 3-on-3 league came to a close with Trilogy taking home the inaugural...
-
Isiah Thomas: Trade 'wounded' Isaiah
The older Thomas spoke to the Cavs' new guard, and says the trade was 'like a punch in the...
-
Rondo throws off-the-head oop to Bledsoe
Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Antoine Walker and Rex Chapman also made return to L...
-
Report: Mavs, Noel agree on $4.1M deal
The free agent big man reportedly expected to cash in this summer
-
Cavs, Celtics to speak about trade
Cleveland, concerned with IT's hip, has until Thursday to make a final decision on the tra...
-
KD imagines playing with Magic
KD says he would have enjoyed sharing the court with Magic Johnson
Add a Comment