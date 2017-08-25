Report: Celtics had preliminary contact with Andrew Bogut among other free agents

The Celtics have had an eventful offseason. They won the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes and traded for Kyrie Irving, putting themselves into title contender status. However, to do this they had to give up key role players like Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk. As a result, Boston could be looking to add one more capable role player to help round out the roster.

One of those players could be former Warriors center Andrew Bogut. The Celtics reportedly had preliminary contact with Bogut this week as well as a handful of other free agents. Boston is in no rush to fill out the roster, but that should give an idea of what type of players it might be looking for.

According to a league source, center Andrew Bogut's camp had preliminary contact with the Cs this week: https://t.co/4KklNVHE9R — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 25, 2017

A league source said Boston will not rush to fill the spot, and might even keep it open to maintain flexibility. The Celtics this week have been in contact with representatives of several free agents. According to another league source, that group includes center Andrew Bogut, who considered signing with Boston last February before ultimately agreeing to a deal with the Cavaliers.

Bogut won a title with the Golden State Warriors and played a large role in their record 73-win season the following season. However, the Warriors eventually traded him to the Mavericks help make cap room for Kevin Durant. The Mavericks waived him after it became clear they weren't making the playoffs. He then signed with the Cavaliers, but broke his leg in his very first appearance.

Boston isn't in dire need of Bogut on the roster, but his experience and rim protection skills are something the Celtics are smart to be looking into. However, there have to be concerns about how he'll look coming off such a major injury at 32 years old.