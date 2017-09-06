Report: Celtics uncertain when Isaiah Thomas suffered hip injury last season

Isaiah Thomas has been battling a hip injury since the second half of last season, and it may sideline him until the All-Star break. Thomas' labral tear in his hip and its slow recovery resulted in a brief delay in his trade to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Cleveland had concern about the severity of his injury and if he would even play in this upcoming season.

The Cavs eventually allowed the trade to go through despite the injury, but there is still concern about not only the severity of Thomas' hip injury, but when it occurred. Tom Haberstroh of ESPN went into detail about the injury, including its severity, and mentioned that Boston isn't entirely sure when the tear took place.

"Though Thomas' hip condition was only made public in May, league sources told ESPN.com that the Celtics organization was not certain exactly when the labral tear occurred or precisely how long the tear had been there. The Towns collision on March 15 was one possible aggravation point, but the initial timing of the tear remains unclear."

Thomas made it clear in an interview with ESPN that he plans to play this season and his hip shouldn't be a long-term problem. However, that nobody in Boston is certain on the exact timing of when the injury took place is a problem. That's information that could have an impact on how Cleveland views the severity of his hip condition.

This is also proof that the Cavaliers were right to be hesitant on accepting the Thomas' trade following his physical. They're aware he's not 100 percent, but it's difficult to get a proper evaluation on a player when the team that he's being traded from isn't even sure when the injury originally took place. Hopefully, Thomas will have a quick and painless recovery on his way back to the court.