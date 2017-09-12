Report: Charles Oakley to file civil suit against Madison Square Garden for ejection

Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks were involved in one of the uglier incidents last season when Oakley was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden. It was all caught on national TV as security forcibly removed Oakley and then arrested him. MSG later pressed charges against him. The two sides reached an agreement that led to Oakley receiving five misdemeanor charges for the incident.

However, that won't be the end of this incident. According to ESPN, Oakley plans to file a civil suit in response to his ejection, but it isn't clear if the suit will be in relation to James Dolan of the Madison Square Garden Company as a whole.

Oakley's civil suit is expected to be filed shortly, per sources. Oakley hinted at the possibility of taking civil action against Dolan when he accepted a deal to have charges stemming from the incident dismissed. It is unclear if the civil suit will specifically target James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, or the larger entity of Madison Square Garden.

After the ejection, Dolan briefly banned Oakley from MSG before reaching an agreement that he could return if he didn't trespass on MSG property for a year. The two sides have never had a good relationship with Oakley once calling Dolan a "bad guy" and frequently criticizing the organization.

With the two sides going to a civil suit, expect this situation to get even uglier. Oakley has held firm in his desire to settle this in court and now he'll get his wish.