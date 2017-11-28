Report: Clippers' Blake Griffin has sprained MCL; recovery could take two months
Griffin went down with a nasty looking knee injury, but the Clips are 'relieved' the injury wasn't worse
The already injury-plagued Los Angeles Clippers were almost ready to throw in the towel when All-Star Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury in Monday night's win over the Lakers.
Fortunately for the Clippers and their fans, it appears that Griffin dodged a bullet. According to multiple reports, Griffin suffered a sprained MCL, and the team was relieved it wasn't worse. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Griffin could miss two months.
Griffin hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2014 due to various injuries. The Clippers have already seen point guard Patrick Beverley sidelined for the rest of the season due to microfracture knee surgery, and offseason acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic have missed significant time as well. After a 4-0 start to the season, the Clippers went 1-11 before their current three-game win streak.
Things certainly aren't looking good for the Clippers, but the news that Griffin's injury isn't season-ending is surely a relief.
