Report: Clippers center Willie Reed arrested on domestic violence charge
Reed, who recently signed with L.A., was arrested early Sunday morning
Willie Reed, recently signed by the Clippers, was arrested early Sunday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Miami Herald, he was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Former Miami Heat backup center Willie Reed was jailed early Sunday on a domestic-violence charge.
Miami-Dade jail records show Reed, 27, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last month, was still in jail as on 7:30 a.m. He was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Reed played 71 games with the Heat last season and 39 with the Nets the year before. His new deal with the Clippers is a one-year contract. There are currently no details about the alleged crime.
