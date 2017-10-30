Report: Clippers considered trading DeAndre Jordan to Rockets last season

It was clear that something just wasn't working with the Los Angeles Clippers' big three of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

The trio of All-Stars produced plenty of regular season wins and successfully transformed the franchise from a perennial NBA laughing stock to a legitimate title contender year-in and year-out. But for one reason or another the group was never able to make it to the Western Conference Finals.

As a result, the team traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets early this past offseason and signed Griffin to a long-term deal, ushering in a new era of Clipper basketball. However, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the team flirted with breaking up the core as early as last season's trade deadline. Here's Lowe:

"[The Clippers] had chances to trade one cornerstone big man for picks and players who would fit with Paul. Teams called regularly about Griffin. The Clippers have explored DeAndre Jordan trades, though perhaps only one proposal -- a deal which would have sent Jordan to Houston at last season's trade deadline for Clint Capela, picks and players -- ever gained semiserious traction, league sources say."

"Semiserious traction" is far from a potential deal, but it's a bit surprising to see that the Clippers would think about getting rid of Jordan instead of Paul or Griffin, particularly after all the trouble they went through to keep Jordan from signing with the Dallas Mavericks back in 2015. You can see the appeal, however, as Capela plays a similar role as Jordan at a fraction of the price (Capela makes $2.3 million this season, while Jordan makes $22.6 million). Jordan, a three-time All-NBA center, might not have minded the move since he is a Houston native.

The Rockets and Clippers ended up making a deal for Paul after the season instead, but only after the All-NBA point guard made it clear that he was going to sign with Houston in free agency if he wasn't traded.

In an NBA landscape where centers are now shooting 3-pointers consistently, it's a fair question to ask whether a traditional rebounding/dunking big man like Jordan is a powerful enough offensive weapon to leave on the floor for 34 minutes per game. The answer appears to be yes, as the Clippers were plus-9.1 with Jordan on the court last season, as opposed to minus-5.2 without him. This season they've gotten off to a 4-1 start, and the team is plus-18 with DJ on the court, and plus-7.2 when he's off.