Report: Con man scammed free shoes out of Paul George, other NBA players

In very important offseason news, we now have a story involving a con man, Adele, Lionel Messi, NBA stars and free shoes.

No, it's not the setup to a joke, though this story is quite humorous. Well, except for the conman, as he ended up getting arrested. Anyway, the gist of the story is that this con man in Miami pretended to be Adele's manager, and emailed a bunch of NBA stars trying to get free shoes and such, which were allegedly to be used in a charity auction.

He contact Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, among others, and even included a fake email from the "manager" of Lionel Messi in order to make the story sound more realistic. It's not clear how much that helped, but the guy did end up getting free shoes from George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton. Via the Miami Herald:

Two months ago, police arrested a notorious South Florida con man on accusations that he impersonated the manager of singer Adele to try to get tickets to a Miami hip-hop concert. But his scam targeted a host of other sports stars and celebrities over the years, prosecutors said Tuesday in filing new criminal charges against Justin Jackson and his wife. According to an arrest warrant filed Tuesday, Jackson used email to pose as Adele's manager when he: Offered Adele concert tickets in exchange for sneakers from basketball players Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Bismack Biyombo, among others, purportedly for an auction to benefit charities. He succeeded in getting sneakers shipped to him from NBA stars Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton. Created a fake email for the manager of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, in an effort to "add a layer of verisimilitude" to his request to get sneakers from NBA stars.

Aside from the shoes, he also conned his way into getting free backstage passes to concerts, and a few years back scammed a couple million dollars worth of jewelry from a store in New York.

Aside from looking a bit foolish, there's really no harm here to the NBA guys who got got, as a few pairs of shoes are pretty much nothing to them considering their shoe deals and sponsorships.