Report: Damien Wilkins making comeback, agrees to one-year deal with Pacers

As they try to rebuild their roster following the Paul George trade, the Indiana Pacers have turned to veteran free agents, agreeing to deals with Darren Collison and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Now they are adding yet another vet, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Damien Wilkins.

Indiana Pacers and Damien Wilkins have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal, a league source told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 20, 2017

Can confirm Damien Wilkins has agreeed to a 1-year, veteran minimum deal with Indiana. @MikeAScotto 1st. Pacers have 15 players on roster. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 20, 2017

Wilkins, 37, hasn't played in the NBA since 2012-13 with the Philadelphia 76ers (none of Wilkins' teammates from that season are still with the Sixers). He since has played in China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and -- most recently -- the Greensboro Swarm of the G-League.