Report: Damien Wilkins making comeback, agrees to one-year deal with Pacers
Wilkins last played in the NBA in the 2012-13 season, and has bounced around since then
As they try to rebuild their roster following the Paul George trade, the Indiana Pacers have turned to veteran free agents, agreeing to deals with Darren Collison and Bojan Bogdanovic.
Now they are adding yet another vet, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Damien Wilkins.
Wilkins, 37, hasn't played in the NBA since 2012-13 with the Philadelphia 76ers (none of Wilkins' teammates from that season are still with the Sixers). He since has played in China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and -- most recently -- the Greensboro Swarm of the G-League.
