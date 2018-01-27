DeMarcus Cousins suffers Achilles' injury in Pelicans' win; severity uncertain
Cousins will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury
DeMarcus Cousins suffered a left Achilles' injury Friday night during the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry confirmed the injury after the game but said the severity wouldn't be known until an MRI is performed Saturday.
While going for a rebound off a missed free throw in the fourth quarter, Cousins came up limping. The injury appeared to be non-contact related. He was unable to apply pressure while being helped off the floor.
There is fear in the Pelicans organization that the injury is severe. A rupture would, say the least, bring his season to an end.
Any extended time missed by Cousins would be a huge blow to New Orleans. He has been one of their most important players this season and a big part of the success they've seen as of late. If the injury is as severe as feared then the Pelicans be without a huge inside presence that has worked perfectly next to Anthony Davis.
Some Achilles' injuries are career altering. Others are a bump in the road. Kobe Bryant was never the same after he injured his, but Rudy Gay managed to be ready by October 2017 after rupturing his Achilles on Jan. 19, 2017 last season. We'll just have to wait and see what the future is like for Cousins.
