Report: Derrick Rose and LeBron James were in contact during recruitment process
Rose reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavs
Amid the drama surrounding the Cavaliers following the revelation that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, Cleveland Cavaliers has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.1M deal with Derrick Rose.
And while LeBron James has said that he will stay out of the trade discussions, letting the front office and new general manager Koby Altman handle things, The King was reportedly in contact with Rose throughout the recruitment process.
Shortly after the reports came out, LeBron himself took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news, sending out numerous rose emojis along with "Let's Rock G!!"
It's hard to really tell too much from this, but it at least seems from the outside that the move was co-signed by LeBron.
He's not actually the GM, despite what the Twitter dot com jokes may say, but James holds immense power and influence and largely dictates the way the team will play. If he didn't think that Rose would be a helpful addition, it's unlikely the Cavs would have signed him, especially given Rose's decline in recent years.
-
Jimmer Fredette returning to China
Fredette starred for the Shanghai Sharks last season
-
Report: D-Rose will sign with Cavaliers
The free-agent point guard spent last season with the New York Knicks
-
Stevens got lost driving Hayward in BOS
Stevens was trying to take Hayward and his wife to their hotel
-
Pelicans sign Darius Miller -- not Miles
Darius Miller got a whole lot of hype from a case of mistaken identity
-
Jefferson defends Irving's trade request
Richard Jefferson understands why Kyrie Irving would request a trade
-
Report: Green sued for battery
Versatile forward is accused of assault, battery and making misleading statements
Add a Comment