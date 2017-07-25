Report: Derrick Rose and LeBron James were in contact during recruitment process

Amid the drama surrounding the Cavaliers following the revelation that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, Cleveland Cavaliers has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.1M deal with Derrick Rose.

And while LeBron James has said that he will stay out of the trade discussions, letting the front office and new general manager Koby Altman handle things, The King was reportedly in contact with Rose throughout the recruitment process.

Derrick Rose has communicated with LeBron James through the process that led him to the Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2017

Shortly after the reports came out, LeBron himself took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the news, sending out numerous rose emojis along with "Let's Rock G!!"

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

It's hard to really tell too much from this, but it at least seems from the outside that the move was co-signed by LeBron.

He's not actually the GM, despite what the Twitter dot com jokes may say, but James holds immense power and influence and largely dictates the way the team will play. If he didn't think that Rose would be a helpful addition, it's unlikely the Cavs would have signed him, especially given Rose's decline in recent years.