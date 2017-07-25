Report: Derrick Rose chose Cavs because of potential to start after Kyrie Irving trade request

After drawing interest from numerous teams, the free agency process came down to two teams for Derrick Rose: the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday, Rose decided to join the Cavaliers, as he reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal. Of course, with the Kyrie Irving drama ongoing, the Cavs could look much different come the start of the season, but Rose reportedly made his decision with that in mind.

According to Joe Varden, Rose was intrigued by the opportunity to potentially start alongside LeBron James. Via Cleveland.com:

Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving. Rose, 28, the 2011 NBA MVP whose career has been hampered by knee injuries, will come to the Cavs looking for his first trip to the Finals after eight pro seasons. He's also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added that the Lakers were not able to convince Rose to join the Lakers in a reserve role.

Lakers made a strong push for Derrick Rose before he committed to the Cavs. Just couldn't convince him of a bench role in LA. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

Of course, with all of the uncertainty surrounding the Irving situation, and what the Cavs would possibly get back in return, it's not clear exactly what Rose's role will be with the Cavs. In Los Angeles, however, there is no doubt that the Lakers are the Lonzo Ball show, and Rose would be taking a backseat to the Big Baller Brand.