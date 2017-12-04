Report: Derrick Rose set to return to Cavaliers and begin rehab on ankle injury
Derrick Rose is expected to return to the Cavaliers and begin rehab on his injury, but will he return to the rotation?
Derrick Rose has been on a sabbatical from basketball while he contemplates his future in the NBA. Rose left the Cavaliers briefly, because the constant injuries he's faced in the latter half of his career have left him mentally drained. However, it appears he has made his return to the team.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rose flew to Cleveland on Monday and met with the team's front office personnel and will begin rehab on his ankle injury. While we don't know for sure if he'll ever suit up for a game again, it sounds like he's back with the organization at least while he recovers from an ankle injury.
The Cavs have been very supportive of Rose throughout his time away from the team, but during that stretch without him they've finally gotten things together. Cleveland has won 11 in a row and players have found roles they're comfortable playing in. Rose, a player who very much needs the ball in his hands, might be an awkward fit on the roster once he's back at 100 percent.
When Rose is healthy enough to play again, Cleveland is going to be in a position where it may have to make a choice. Will the Cavs put him back into a key rotation spot and risk messing up what they have going, or do they keep him out and potentially have a very unhappy former MVP on their bench?
