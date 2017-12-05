Report: Doc Rivers likely to remain Clippers coach for remainder of season

Doc Rivers and the Clippers are in a season that every day feels more lost. After starting off strong, injuries to Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari, and now Blake Griffin have left them hobbling. With Rivers being removed from his position as a front office executive, and the departure of Chris Paul last offseason, there are seeds to blow up and rebuild in Los Angeles.

Amidst all of this have been discussions on how much longer Rivers should be in Los Angeles. If the Clippers aren't competing for a playoff spot, then should he be the coach? According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the answer to that question won't be coming this season. For now, Rivers job is safe.

Three people with knowledge of the situation say Rivers is likely safe for this season, with his championship resume still held in high regard and the injuries to four of five opening-night starters having made it unfair – in Ballmer's eyes – to accurately judge his coaching performance this season. Point guard Patrick Beverley (knee surgery last month) is out for the season, while guard Milos Teodosic (out since the second game with plantar fasciitis in his left foot) and forward Danilo Gallinari (13 games missed with a left glute injury) are likely to return soon.

The Clippers may be struggling, and it's possible Rivers has overstayed his welcome in Los Angeles, but it's smart to not jump into anything and fire a coach in the middle of such an injury riddled season. The Clippers still have playoff aspirations and maybe they can get some wins going when players start to return from injury.

However, once the season is over and they've had time to evaluate everything, that is when Rivers' status with the team will come into question. He has championship pedigree, but he's struggled to replicate his success from Boston in Los Angeles. If the Clippers decide to blow things up and start a new roster then it might also be time for a new coach as well.