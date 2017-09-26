Report: Dwyane Wade agrees to one-year deal to join LeBron James and the Cavs

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade has reportedly committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Sources: Dwyane Wade has reached agreement on a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2017

The agreement means a reunion for Wade with LeBron James three years after the two split ways after winning two titles with the Miami Heat.

Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday. The Thunder, Heat and Spurs were also considered early leaders to sign Wade.

The idea of returning to Miami is appealing, but the opportunity to play for an NBA title is what ultimately helped make Wade's decision, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wade had considered the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Heat, league sources said. Wade hasn't ruled out the idea of a future return to Miami, but his desire to join a contender overtook the sentiment of a Heat reunion, league sources said. Wade has reconciled his Miami relationships after a difficult free agent parting in 2016, sources said.

Wade will be relied on heavily in Cleveland with point guard Isaiah Thomas likely out until January as he recovers from a hip injury. Wade, who scored 18 points per game for the Bulls last season, boasts averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 14 NBA seasons.