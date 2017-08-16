Report: Dwyane Wade, Bulls expected to reach buyout agreement in coming months

When the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler for a horde of young talent on draft night, many wondered whether Dwyane Wade would be the next to leave town.

It appears their suspicions were correct, as ESPN's Nick Friedell reports that Wade and the Bulls are expected to reach a buyout agreement in the near future. From Friedell:

Dwyane Wade isn't long for the organization's future and is expected to reach a buyout agreement at some point in the next few months.

The Bulls owe Wade nearly $24 million next season, the final year of his contract. Wade would likely insist on receiving a large portion of that sum in any buyout agreement. Once Wade clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent, able to immediately sign with any team except for Chicago.

The Bulls are clearly building for the future around the young players they picked up for Butler: Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen. The 35-year-old Wade is not interested in being part of a rebuilding effort, so it makes sense for both parties to cut ties as soon as possible.

If and when the buyout is reached there will be a furious market for Wade, who averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games last season, his first season outside of Miami.