Report: Dwyane Wade nearing commitment to join LeBron James and the Cavaliers

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday. A commitment would mean a reunion for Wade with LeBron James three years after the two split ways after winning two titles with the Miami Heat.

Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday. The Thunder, Heat and Spurs were also considered early leaders to sign Wade.

