Report: Eric Bledsoe sent home as Suns are engaged in trade talks after cryptic tweet
Eric Bledsoe will not be playing against the Kings. Could there be more to come?
Eric Bledsoe sounds like he's fed up with the Suns. On Sunday he tweeted out a cryptic tweet saying, "I don't wanna be here," which sounded a lot like a trade request. Shortly after, the Suns fired coach Earl Watson. Just a nice drama-free Sunday for the Suns, right?
On Monday, the Suns reportedly met with Bledsoe and the team sent home. He will not play against the Kings on Monday night. Does this mean a trade is on the way or is Phoenix simply paying him to go away for awhile?
Bledsoe is still a very talented point guard, and a great defender when he chooses to be, so it's likely the Suns are gauging their options right now. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns are engaged in trade talks with multiple teams involving Bledsoe. A trade at any point Monday would not be a surprise.
Whatever the result, Bledsoe doesn't seem too worried about it.
With only two years left on his contract, Bledsoe would be a really good get for anybody in search of a point guard. He's a capable starting guard, and if it doesn't work out for any reason then he won't be around for long. Who knows if at this point Bledsoe is willing to play just about anywhere outside of Phoenix. That said, a winning team is probably the best fit for him.
