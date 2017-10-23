Report: Eric Bledsoe sent home as Suns are engaged in trade talks after cryptic tweet

Eric Bledsoe sounds like he's fed up with the Suns. On Sunday he tweeted out a cryptic tweet saying, "I don't wanna be here," which sounded a lot like a trade request. Shortly after, the Suns fired coach Earl Watson. Just a nice drama-free Sunday for the Suns, right?

On Monday, the Suns reportedly met with Bledsoe and the team sent home. He will not play against the Kings on Monday night. Does this mean a trade is on the way or is Phoenix simply paying him to go away for awhile?

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Bledsoe is still a very talented point guard, and a great defender when he chooses to be, so it's likely the Suns are gauging their options right now. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns are engaged in trade talks with multiple teams involving Bledsoe. A trade at any point Monday would not be a surprise.

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

Whatever the result, Bledsoe doesn't seem too worried about it.

Good morning — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 23, 2017

With only two years left on his contract, Bledsoe would be a really good get for anybody in search of a point guard. He's a capable starting guard, and if it doesn't work out for any reason then he won't be around for long. Who knows if at this point Bledsoe is willing to play just about anywhere outside of Phoenix. That said, a winning team is probably the best fit for him.