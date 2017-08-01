Report: Former Warriors guard Ian Clark agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans
Clark was a backup guard for the Warriors during their championship
The Golden State Warriors brought back nearly every player from last season's NBA title team, but there's one piece that will be missing.
According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, former Warriors guard Ian Clark has agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clark joined the Warriors before the 2015-16 season and played close to 15 minutes per game last year as a backup guard. He averaged 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 37 percent on 3-pointers.
The Pelicans desperately need shooting, so Clark makes sense for them. He will likely play both guard spots off the bench as New Orleans attempts to spread the floor to give Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins room to operate.
