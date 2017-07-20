Report: Free agent Derrick Rose being wooed by Lakers, Bulls in addition to Cavs

The Lakers are looking for a veteran point guard, and after Rajon Rondo signed with the New Orleans Pelicans the market is running pretty thin. One of the biggest names still out there is Derrick Rose, who reportedly is in serious talks to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That's not stopping the Lakers, however, who will meet with Rose on Thursday to try to sell him on the benefits of joining the Lakers instead of the Cavs, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Story posting shortly with @ChrisBHaynes on Lakers pitch and meeting with Derrick Rose today — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

Obviously Lakers feel they have a shot at Rose b/c they can offer more playing time in a better environment after his tumultuous year in NY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs are aware of the meeting with the Lakers.

USA Today's Sam Amick reports that the Bulls are also in the running to bring Rose back for a second stint in Chicago. He spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Bulls after being selected with the No. overall draft pick in 2008.

Derrrick Rose likely to pick team this weekend, I'm told. Cavs, Lakers, reported, but talks w/ his agent, BJ Armstrong, & Bulls too. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 20, 2017

Rose's injury problems are well chronicled, and he's currently recovering from a torn meniscus that ended his season in April. Before the injury, he averaged 18 points per game for the Knicks, his highest since the 2011-12 season.

The Lakers would presumably use Rose primarily as a backup to rookie sensation Lonzo Ball, and could occasionally play both guards together given Rose's scoring prowess and Ball's ability to potentially cover shooting guards given his 6-foot-6 stature. But first they'll have to convince Rose to come to Los Angeles instead of Cleveland.