Gary Harris agrees to four-year, $84M extension with Nuggets
Harris is expected to be a key part of the Nuggets' young core alongside Nikola Jokic
A few days ago, Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas told the Denver Post that an extension for Gary Harris was "in the works," and the team was hopeful they "can get something done before the season starts."
Now, they have apparently gotten the thing done. The Nuggets and Harris have agreed to a four-year, $84 million deal including incentives, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Moore Saturday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. Moore reports there are no options on the deal.
Harris and the Nuggets had until Oct. 16 to get something done, but the two sides decided not to put things off until the last minute, getting the deal done with just under 10 days until the deadline.
The 23-year-old Harris is coming off a solid third season in which he averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and shot an impressive 42 percent from downtown. He also developed a strong partnership with Nikola Jokic, taking advantage of the big man's strong passing skills to get easy baskets on cuts multiple times a night.
With his best likely still yet to, the Nuggets made the wise decision to lock up Harris before he became a restricted free agent this summer.
